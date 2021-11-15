Metformin Hydrochloride Market Statistics 2021: Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Worldwide

Metformin Hydrochloride

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Metformin Hydrochloride Market by Product Type (Metformin HCL, Metformin DC, and Others), Application (Immediate Release and Extended Release), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Metformin Hydrochloride is class of biguanide and it is an anti-hyperglycemic agent. This drug acts primarily by decreasing endogenous hepatic output of glucose by inhibition of gluconeogenesis. Metformin hydrochloride is a white colored crystalline powder which is soluble in water and insoluble in chloroform, acetone, and ether. This drug is used in management of blood sugar level in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. Metformin hydrochloride is also used as a second line agent for infertility in those patient with polycystic ovary syndrome. Moreover, metformin hydrochloride also reduces the insulin requirement in type 1 diabetes patients. Bigmet, Benformin, Comet, Glucomin, Informet, and others are some products of available metformin hydrochloride tablets in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This in turn is expected to have a significant impact on the metformin hydrochloride market.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Increase in cases of diabetes across the world, adaptation of unhealthy life style, rise in population suffering from malnutrition & genetic mutation, increase in geriatric population, surge in number of obese peoples, and grow in demand for treatment of type 2 diabetes are the key factors that drive the growth of the market.

2) However, side effects related to use of drug and availability of substitutes such as homeopathy treatment can hinder the growth of the market.

3) Contrarily, growth opportunities in emerging markets and lifelong need of diabetes treatment drugs are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

Wanbury, USV, Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, Vistin Pharma, CR Double-Crane, Keyuan Pharmaceutical, Farmhispania Group, Harman Finochem, Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical, Aarti Drugs, Exemed Pharmaceuticals

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Metformin Hydrochloride Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Metformin Hydrochloride Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Metformin Hydrochloride Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

