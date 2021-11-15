Bonnie Gisriel-Magerer of BPowered Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 28th, 2016, everything changed for Bonnie Gisriel-Magerer.

She and her husband Scott woke up that morning preparing for their company EC Events biggest event of the year at Fort Belvoir military base in Virginia.

She would end the day a widow; her husband had collapsed from a heart attack in the middle of the event. He was 51.

“I look back at that day and I can remember every detail, every smell, every cloud in the sky,” recalls Bonnie. “Without my leadership skills and my faith, there is no way I could have made it through that day.”

In the hours that followed her husband’s death, Bonnie personified grace under fire, leading her employees to finish the job through the crisis.

“My kids needed to see that strength, but most importantly the people who worked for us needed to see that everything keeps moving forward,” says Bonnie. “It's the leader piece: How do I give back? What can I do better? What can I give to someone else? Even through tragedy.”

Today, Bonnie is the founder of BPowered Coaching, where she has taken the lessons that she learned through her many entrepreneurial quests on that tragic day to help leaders become even better leaders.

“Most people don't figure out they're not a great leader until they’re deep in it,” says Bonnie, “So many leaders believe it’s all about profit, and that’s because most entrepreneurs have no background in leadership. They had an idea, they had a product, and they fought to bring it to market, but now their organization has grown to the point where they are no longer leading it properly.”

Bonnie says being a true leader is being a servant leader: you have to give back to your people and treat them the way they need to be treated so that they feel fulfilled and continue to grow.

“Too many leaders put their people behind them,” says Bonnie. “A true leader to me is somebody who doesn't need to stand in the front of the room. They're happy to stand in the back of the room and empower their people to make decisions for themselves and for the company. A silent, driven leader makes sure everything is happening the way it should be the scenes and won't take recognition for it. It’s just about making sure everyone is cohesive.”

Close Up Radio will feature Bonnie Gisriel-Magerer in an interview with Jim Masters on November 17th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.bpoweredcoaching.com