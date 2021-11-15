Cyber Security Industry Worth $304.91 billion | A Huge Opportunity For Investors by 2027

Cyber Security Industry

The cyber security market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cyber security industry is projected to reach $304.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Increase in malware and phishing threats among enterprises, rise in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions, and surge in adoption of IoT and BYOD trends drive the growth of the global cyber security industry. However, budget constraints among organizations and complexities of device security hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, need for strong authentication methods, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, and transformation in traditional antivirus software industry are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 407 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1770

The global cyber security industry is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The global cyber security industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, FireEye Inc., F5 Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, PwC International Limited Broadcom Inc., Wipro Limited, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

The global cyber security market is segmented on the basis of component, solutions/offering, deployment type, user type, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the services segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. However, the solutions segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue gathered during the forecast period.

On the basis of solutions/ offering, the data security & privacy services offering segment is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of other segments such as identity & access management, infrastructure security, governance, risk & compliance, unified vulnerability management service offering, and others.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1770

Similar Reports:

1. Network Security Market

2. Managed Print Services Market

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.