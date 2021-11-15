Anesthesia Devices Market to Generate $15.46 Billion by 2023 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Anesthesia Devices Industry

The use of anesthesia devices is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the rise in number of surgical procedures across geographies.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anesthesia is a medical procedure that is used to control pain during the course of a surgery. It is provided through pharmaceutical drugs called anesthetics with the help of anesthesia devices. Anesthesia devices are used during various surgical procedures, such as ophthalmology, dental, cardiology, and neurology for sedation to control breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, heart rate & rhythm, and manage pain.

The global anesthesia devices market was valued at $9,563 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $15,463 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. The anesthesia delivery machine segment dominated the global market, accounting for a share of nearly half of the total market in 2016. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1897

The anesthesia devices market is driven by increase in number of surgical procedures globally, advancements in technology, and rise in geriatric population, which are prone to surgical procedures. However, the high cost of the anesthesia devices poses as a major hindrance to the growth of the market. Emerging nations, such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, are expected to serve major opportunities to the manufacturers of anesthesia devices.

The anesthesia delivery machine segment accounted for the major share in the anesthesia devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to high adoption of these devices during the surgical procedures.

In 2016, North America accounted for a share of nearly two-fifths of the global market, owing to the increase in number of surgical procedures and high adoption of technologically advanced products. Europe holds the second position in the global anesthesia devices market.

The Major Key Players Are:

GE Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc., Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, Ventlab, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunMed, 3M Company, and Airsep Corporation.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1897

Key Findings of the Anesthesia Devices Market:

• The anesthesia disposables & accessories segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

• North America accounted for a dominant position in the regional landscape, in 2016, occupying two-fifths of the total market.

• In 2016, the anesthesia delivery machines segment accounted for a share of nearly half of the total anesthesia devices market.

• The ambulatory service centers segment accounted for around two-sevenths share of the global anesthesia devices market, by end user, in 2016.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Bone Replacement Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Medical Lifting Sling Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Dermatology Devices Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.