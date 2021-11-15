Stock Music Market – Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Market Size, Share, and Growth Opportunities Forecast 2021 – 2028

Stock Music Market worth USD 2,137.5 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.9% ” — Coherent Market Insights

The global stock music market was valued at US$ 964.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2,137.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2028.

The rising demand for music streaming applications such as YouTube and other social media platforms have created the demand for music subscriptions, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insight analysis, in the U.S., net advertising revenues of YouTube has reached US$ 4,030.1 million in 2020 from US$ 3,880.3 million in 2017. The usage of stock music tracks has improved in various applications such as podcasts, corporate presentations, internet streaming, advertising, music-on-hold , mobile apps, audiobooks and background score, video games, and backdrops for films. Depending upon the application or the type of project, vendors of the stock music market have offered various subscription-based stock music plans in the market. Thus, the increasing demand for music subscriptions have increased the demand for global stock music market during the forecast period. For instance, in the U.S., according to Coherent Market Insight analysis, in 2018, there were 49.3 million people who used Apple Music, which is a popular music and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc.

Major Key players in this Market:

Audio Network Limited, Envato Elements Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock, Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., Inmagine Lab Pte Ltd, The Music Bed LLC, Music Vine Limited, Storyblocks.com, Soundsnap, Soundstripe Inc., Bensound, Jamendo, and ProductionHUB, Inc.

Stock Music Market Segmented Into:

By Type

Royalty-free Stock Music

Licensed Stock Music

By Application

Film Soundtracks

Advertising

Online Content

Gaming

Television and Radio Broadcasts

Corporate and Educational Presentations

By End User

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Individual Content Creators

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Stock Music Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

