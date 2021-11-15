Global Seasoning And Dressing Market Size And Seasoning And Dressing Market Growth Opportunities

Seasoning And Dressing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Seasoning And Dressing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Seasoning And Dressing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the seasoning and dressing market is expected to grow from $136.68 billion in 2020 to $141.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $193.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for seasoning and dressing manufacturing companies. Higher profit margins will enable food and beverage companies to increase their production and drive the market going forward.

The seasoning and dressing market consists of sales of seasoning and dressings by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dressings and sauces, such as mayonnaise, salad dressing, vinegar, mustard, horseradish, soy sauce, tartar sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and other prepared sauces (except tomato-based and gravies), manufacturing spices, table salt, seasoning, and flavoring extracts (except coffee and meat), and natural food colorings, and produce dry mix food preparations, such as salad dressing mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, frosting mixes, and other dry mix preparations. The companies in the seasoning and dressings industry process raw materials into seasonings and dressings, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Seasoning And Dressing Market

Seasoning and dressing manufacturing companies are adopting automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to maximize production efficiency. Robotic systems automate, batching, conveying, processing, storage and packaging of products thus decreasing production cycle time and increasing output. AI incorporates novelty and creativity to the food by identifying a base formula for a flavor category. Automation enables seasoning processing companies to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, minimal human interaction thus making processing safer for workers as well as consumers. Plants with fixed automation systems increase yields by at least 2-3% over workers. Kraft Heinz, Givaudan, McCormick, Ajinomoto, Kikkoman, Kerry Group are some of the companies that use food automation equipment. For instance, McCormick in collaboration with IBM research is using AI to create new palatable flavors. Kraft Heinz has invested in robotics and artificial intelligence to implement automation and to reduce manufacturing inefficiencies.

Global Seasoning And Dressing Market Segments:

The global seasoning and dressing market is further segmented:

By Type: Seasoning, Dressing

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Spices, Herbs, Other Seasoning, Sauces Dressings And Condiments, Food And Salad Dressings

By Geography: The global seasoning and dressing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific seasoning and dressings market accounts for the largest share in the global seasoning and dressings market.

Seasoning And Dressing Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides seasoning and dressing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global seasoning and dressing market, seasoning and dressing market share, seasoning and dressing market players, seasoning and dressing market segments and geographies, seasoning and dressing market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Seasoning And Dressing Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Seasoning And Dressing Market Organizations Covered: MDH Spices, Nestle S.A, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc., Everest Spices.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

