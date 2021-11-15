Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Grows At Rate Of 12% Through 2021

Soft Drink And Ice Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the soft drink and ice market is expected to grow from $238.18 billion in 2020 to $266.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The soft drink and ice market is expected to reach $338.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The soft drink and ice market consists of sales of soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water. The companies in the soft drink and ice industry process raw materials into soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Soft Drink And Ice Market

To establish brand image and differentiation, bottled water manufacturers are introducing novel packaging. Novelty packaging may include re-sealable and recyclable packaging material, transparent sophisticated bottles, Inks and coatings applied on cans to enhance shelf appeal. For instance, British entrepreneurs launched CanO, a re-sealable and recyclable aluminum water can aim at controlling pollution from plastic water bottles. Also, Paper Water Bottle Company launched the Paper Water Bottle Eco-1, a compostable water bottle made of molded fiber.

Global Soft Drink And Ice Market Segments:

The global soft drink and ice market is further segmented:

By Type: Soft Drinks, Ice

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

Subsegments Covered: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea And Coffee, Juices And Juice Concentrates, Functional Drink

By Geography: The global soft drink and ice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific soft drink market accounts for the largest share in the global soft drink and ice market.

Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides soft drink and ice global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global soft drink and ice market, soft drink and ice global market share, soft drink and ice global market players, soft drink and ice global market segments and geographies, soft drink and ice market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The soft drink and ice global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Soft Drink And Ice Market Organizations Covered: Nestle, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Danone.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

