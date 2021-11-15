Buildings Construction Market Shifts To Sustainable Practices To Minimize Environmental Impact

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey 2015, about 51% of construction firms in the UK were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry. For instance, some, Major companies using green construction techniques include Turner Construction Co, Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps and Holder Construction.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global building construction market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global building construction market.

The global buildings construction market size is expected to grow from $5.88 trillion in 2020 to $6.45 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.75 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global buildings construction industry are China State Construction Engineering Co Ltd, D.R. Horton Inc, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Lennar Corporation, Kiewit Building Group.

TBRC’s global buildings construction market report is segmented by type into residential building construction, nonresidential building construction, by end user sector into private, public, by building type into smart buildings, traditional buildings.

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction), By End User Sector (Private, Public), By Building Type (Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides buildings construction market overview, forecast buildings construction market size and growth for the whole market, buildings construction market segments, and geographies, buildings construction market trends, buildings construction market drivers, buildings construction market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

