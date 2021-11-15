Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Size And Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Growth Opportunities

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ice cream and frozen dessert market is expected to grow from $88.6 billion in 2020 to $95.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $124.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products including ice cream and frozen dessert due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market consists of sales of ice cream and frozen dessert by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ice cream, frozen ices, frozen yogurts, sherbets and other frozen desserts (except bakery products). The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market

The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes or artificial preservatives. Also, many food service and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. For instance, a USA based yogurt brand Siggi’s Dairy introduced clean label yogurt pouches for children.

Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Segments:

The global ice cream and frozen dessert market is further segmented:

By Type: Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Gelato, Frozen Novelties, Frozen Yogurt, Other Frozen Dessert

By Geography: The global ice cream and frozen dessert market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific ice cream and frozen dessert market accounts for the largest share in the global frozen dessert market.

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ice cream and frozen dessert global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ice cream and frozen dessert market, ice cream and frozen dessert global market share, ice cream and frozen dessert market players, ice cream and frozen dessert market segments and geographies, ice cream and frozen dessert market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ice cream and frozen dessert market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Organizations Covered: Ben & Jerry’s, Dean Foods, Dreyer’s, Nestle, Kwality.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

