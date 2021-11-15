Financial Planning Software Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.47 Billion at CAGR of 14.0%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Financial Planning Software Market Size – USD 1.22 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 14.0%, Product launches and research for Financial Planning Software market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of modern electronic technologies & strategic developments such as partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, favourable research funding scenario, has further escalated adoption of market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Financial Planning Software market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 14%. The report covers different types of products which can boost up the market and the services available in this market to help the financial advisors.

Financial Planning is the way of regulating how a business or an individual can afford to achieve its planned goals and objectives. Financial Planning Software is considered to assist individuals or corporations manage finances and business records and other accounting needs. It can track financial accounts, categorise income and expenses, synchronise transactions with bank and card companies and work with budgets, analyse investments and tax related reports and even shows snapshots of financial net worth.

Intensifying demand of financial planning software has enhanced the growth of financial planning software market as more companies are altering their preferences to software division. However, shifting customer preferences, and stringent guidelines are anticipated to negatively affect the financial planning software market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Financial Planning Software Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America respectively

• The Cloud-Based Financial planning Software product segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period at 15.9% because it helps in minimising the operational costs and ensures easy access to the data

• The Web-based Financial planning Software Segment is the leading product in the market with a market share of 57.6%

• The Enterprise end use segment comprises of 91% of the market share in 2020

• Europe accounts for the second largest market share in the global financial planning market at 26.3% due to huge amount of on-going research behind innovations

• Financial Advice and Management is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 16% due to the growing demand for tools to manage finances

• Wealth Management is growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-2028

• USA, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India are now the key developers of Financial Planning Software

• Advicent, eMoney Advisor, PIEtech, Inc., RightCapital, Money Tree, and Envestnet are well-known suppliers around the world

• Rising innovations in Fintech industry as well as adoption of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can boost up the opportunities of growth in this the market

• Lack of awareness about financial products and services and inadequate technical expertise are some of the major challenges of this market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Financial Planning Software Market on the basis of product type, application, end user and the regional outlook:

Global Financial Planning Software Market Segments:

Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

On-Premises Financial Planning Software

Web-Based Financial Planning Software

Cloud-Based Financial planning Software

Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Financial Advice and Management

Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management

Wealth Management

Personal Banking

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Banks

Small and Medium Business Enterprise (SME’s)

Large Business Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Financial Planning Software market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Financial Planning Software market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Financial Planning Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

