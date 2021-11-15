Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the flour, rice and malt market is expected to grow from $124.93 billion in 2020 to $137.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth of the flour, rice and malt market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The flour, rice and malt market is expected to reach $176.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will enable flour, rice and malt manufacturing companies to increase their production and drive the market going forward.

The flour, rice and malt market consists of sales of rice flour, barley flour, buckwheat flour, durum flour, fruit flour, graham flour, oat flour, potato flour and rye flour by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mill flour or meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice and produce malt from barley, rice and other grains. The companies in the flour, rice & malt industry process raw materials into flour, rice & malt products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market

Flour milling machines are increasingly being embedded with IoT technology to monitor production and for predictive maintenance. Flour milling machines are installed with sensors that transmit real time production data to a computer system over the internet. Data is continuously monitored for production efficiency and to understand the state of machine components. For instance, Sanku, a company that develops fortification technologies collaborated with Vodafone to offer IoT technology for flour mills in Tanzania. The technology allows a single person to manage around 100 mills in real time. The Diorit MDDY / MDDZ flour milling machine by Buhler is embedded with sensors such as roll disengagement monitoring, roll rotational speed monitoring, roll temperature monitoring, bearing temperature monitoring that continuously transmit data to a computer for monitoring purposes.

Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market Segments:

The global flour, rice and malt market is further segmented:

By Type: Flour, Rice, Malt

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Wheat, Maize (Corn), Rice-Flour, Other Flour

By Geography: The global flour, rice & malt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific flour, rice & malt market accounts for the largest share in the global flour, rice & malt market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Flour, Rice And Malt Market Organizations Covered: Archer Daniels Midland Company, ConAgra Brands Inc., Cargill, Bunge Limited, Riceland foods Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

