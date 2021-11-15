Fashion Brand RCSLA Is Stepping up To Help The Community of Palenque in Colombia with the release of a New Hoodie Set

RCSLA is releasing a video with the launch of its newest design that aims to promote the town of San Basilio de Palenque, the first free town in the Americas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCSLA , a Los Angeles based luxury fashion house, is launching its new must-have exotic Hoodie Set Collection along with a cultural educational video inspired by the city of San Basilio De Palenque in Colombia. Palenque, Founded by Benkos Bioho, was the first free town in the Americas, and UNESCO designated it as a Masterpiece of Humanity's Oral and Intangible Heritage in 2005. In the release, Moustapha Ndiaye – the visionary storyteller and producer of the video, looks to showcase the story of this community of African descents – inhabitants of the city who have preserved their ancestral traditions and speaks their own creole language.Inspired by beautiful colors of a communal bus in Palenque, these Hoodie Sets are a perfect marriage of modern fashion with a little spice of traditional culture. They are eclectic, stylish and contemporary, and reflect the pinnacle of craftsmanship in terms of quality and attention to detail. “RCSLA is a brand inspired by tribes and cultures” speaking about the release, Moustapha Ndiaye commented. “Palenque reminded me of small towns in Africa with kids running in the streets, music, peaceful smiling people and the tasty food. I was inspired by the beautiful and vibrant colors of a communal bus of Palenque city to design this outfit”. Moustapha also noticed their similar struggles with other black communities around the world including the US, fighting to be heard and striving for equal civil rights and social equity. “I’m hoping for a larger sell that is intended as a concrete and tangible contribution to support the sustainable development of local community in the city”.Moustapha Ndiaye, who is the creative director of RCSLA is an avid traveler and gets fashion inspirations through his travel experiences, meeting people and being immerse in the cultures. Each country he visits, he tells a story through a design inspired by his experiences and aims to always highlight local artisans. He also believes ardently in social growth and working for the common good. His own personal experiences gained through numerous journeys, along with his profound grasp on creative work, drive his advocacy work.About RCSLA:Based in Los Angeles (USA), RCSLA is a luxury fashion and manufacturing house inspired by tribes and cultures. All designs are produced in house in Los Angeles. In addition to that, RCSLA offers manufacturing services to young emerging designers. For more information please visit our website www.rcsla.com

Luxury Fashion