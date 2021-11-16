Cities are becoming smarter and more sustainable, thanks to iLOQ
Since 2003, iLOQ has been developing digital locking and mobile access sharing solutions that can now be seen in all sectors of a smart city.
iLOQ is dedicated to providing more secure and smart living and always with a focus on sustainability.”ESPOO, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s cities need to accommodate an increasing number of people into smaller geographical areas. A change in outlook is essential to fulfill the growing need for:
• reliable utility services to keep the infrastructure up and running
• hospitals to care for the sick
• schools and campuses to engage the minds of the next generation
• workplaces that connect and engage employees with their environment
Our cities need to become ‘smarter’ and more sustainable by making use of digital solutions and implementing higher levels of technology.
How is iLOQ contributing to the development of smart cities?
iLOQ’s purpose is making life accessible. We do this by innovating solutions that offer people, businesses and organizations freedom from mechanical locks and keys. iLOQ’s solutions are designed to maximize security, minimize administration time and impact on the environment, drive down lifecycle costs and boost the value of properties.
iLOQ has been developing digital locking and mobile access sharing solutions that can now be seen in all sectors of a smart city; in our residential properties, student housing, schools and public facilities, offices, hospitals and utilities. They ensure high levels of security and unparalleled access management capabilities, along with competitive lifecycle costs and significant savings, to building owners, users and key holders.
iLOQ’s solutions are entirely battery free. This saves 50,000 kg of battery waste every year making them the most sustainable in the market. It also saves businesses time, money and the travel-related environmental impact associated with maintenance activities.
What are the benefits of iLOQ’s solutions?
iLOQ’s digital locking system:
• particularly ideal for residential and commercial properties to ensure a secure and reliable flow of people around the building – one key can be programmed with the access rights for all the doors and areas that are important to the users
• locks are powered by the kinetic energy produced when inserting the key – no batteries or cables are needed – reducing maintenance costs and eliminating battery waste
• lost or stolen keys can be quickly and easily blocked, and their access rights can be securely reprogrammed to a new key
• cylinders are easy to install and can be fitted to any modern lock case without modifications
• device-to-device communication allows data (such as a list of blocked keys, time limitations, latest time, audit trails and accesses of the key) to be remotely updated and shared in both directions between the management software and the readers, keys and locks in a building before doors are unlocked
• widespread product portfolio
iLOQ’s mobile access sharing solution:
• the power needed to confirm access rights and open locks comes from a smartphone – no batteries or cables are needed – reducing maintenance costs and eliminating battery waste
• access rights can be instantly shared, updated and canceled over-the-air to an app running on a mobile phone. This entirely eliminates the risks of misuse related to physical keys
• originally designed for utility providers (such as power production and distribution companies, telecom network services and data centers) and property services which have numerous sites, a vast number of locks and a huge number of keys in circulation
• more and more student housing properties are now adopting mobile access sharing solutions as the younger generation see no added value from physical keys
• reliable operation even during power cuts
Going forwards, iLOQ is focusing on developing digital and software solutions that offer even more possibilities for smarter living and working environments. This ensures not only the growth, but, more importantly, the sustainable growth of our cities.
We are ready for the thrilling challenges that come from a rapidly changing and continuously developing digital world and are looking forward to contributing to the broader debate on sustainable strategies at the World Economic Forum next year in Davos.
Joni Lampinen
iLOQ Oy
+358 40 3170262
joni.lampinen@iloq.com
