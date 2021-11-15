Logistics Robots Market Research Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Logistics Robots Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“,The global logistics robots market size reached of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Logistics robots refer to automated machines used in warehouses to organize and transport products or goods.Some of the commonly available logistics robots include automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, robot arms and specialized unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs). They are operated using intralogistics solutions and move through the supply chain for increasing the efficiency of logistics operations and reducing labor, machine and maintenance costs. They also enhance human-machine cooperation and assist theorganizations in complying with various occupational health and safety regulations. As a result, they are widely used across e-commerce, healthcare, food and beverages and automotive industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Logistics Robots Market Trends:

The global logistics robot market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the e-commerce industry. With the increasing consumer preference for online shopping,there is a rising demand for robotic solutions among product manufacturers and retailers to perform repetitive production tasks, manage inventory and monitor deliveries. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of robotic systems with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and warehouse management software solutions, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of logistics robots in the healthcare industry for delivering medicines and processing laboratory samples, along with the rising demand for automated packaging and delivery processes, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-robots-market/requestsample

Logistics Robots Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, end user and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software



Breakup by Robot Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotic Arms

Others



Breakup by Function:

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packing and Co-Packing

Shipment and Delivery

Others



Breakup by Operation Area:

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Others



Breakup by End Use Industry:

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

