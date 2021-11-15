High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 477.4 Mn by 2028 with CAGR of 12.5%

global high pressure processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 217.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028)

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis of global request size, indigenous and country- position request size, segmentation request growth, request share, competitive Landscape, deals analysis, impact of domestic and global request players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, openings analysis, strategic request growth analysis, product launches, area business expanding, and technological inventions

Increased production of ready-to-cook meat is expected to support the global high pressure processing equipment market during the forecast period. Ready-to-cook meat has witnessed significant demand in the recent past. This is due to rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income. As a result of this, the production for ready-to-eat cook meat has increased in developed as well as emerging economies. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the global high pressure processing equipment market during the forecast period. Access to several distant markets for perishable products such as fruits and vegetables has been rendered possible primarily due to high pressure processing. Moreover, HPP helps retain natural composition, freshness and at the same time helps in the sterilization of fruits and vegetables.

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2005, the total number of HPP systems installed across the globe was around 70. However, the installed base has since, grown significantly with over 14% CAGR to around 324 machines by the end of 2015. Major food & beverage companies have channelized efforts towards the adoption of the HPP technique for processing their offerings. For instance, Starbucks acquired the juice chain ‘Evolution Fresh’ (high pressure processed juices company), investing around US$ 30 million in 2011.

Major Key players in this Market:

Hiperbaric S.A., Stansted Fluid Power Ltd., Aveure Technologies, Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd, Multivac Group, and Bau Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd

Segments covered:

By Capacity

Below 100 Lit

100 lit–300 lit

Above 300 Lit

By Vessel Arrangement

Horizontal

Vertical

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Juice & Beverages

Meat

Sea food

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global High Pressure Processing Equipment market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

