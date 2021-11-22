SmilePath Announces 4-Month, At-Home Teeth Straightening Product
In response to customer requests, SmilePath has announced a quicker turnaround in the straightening process of their Clear Aligners.
— Jeam Cutt
The new process means the following for customers who qualify as a good candidate for Clear Aligners:
Regular Clear Aligners will now experience a treatment length that lasts 4 to 6 months. NightOnly clear aligners will straighten teeth within 6 to 8 months.
The former process could take as long as 11 months once the patient started wearing the Clear Aligners.
The accelerated schedule is accomplished without the patient having to visit a dentist or clinic. There is no change in the process or timeline the customer experiences, except they will see quicker results.
The new process is simple. The patient takes a dental impression at home with a teeth-straightening dental impression kit provided by SmilePath. The SmilePath team creates a customized clear aligners treatment plan and the finished product is sent back to the customer.
The customer then wears the Clear Aligners and their treatment lasts 4 to 6 months. To achieve the 4 to 6-month timeframe, customers do have to adhere to the instructions included in their customized treatment plan.
The new process is affordable, offering 3 different payment plans. Customers can pay the full price at a discounted rate, set up an 18-month installment plan or opt for $117 a month for 12 months (with a $295 down payment.)
No credit check is required to qualify for a payment plan. All major forms of payment are accepted.
SmilePath also offers:
A nightly Clear Aligners program that eliminates having to wear Clear Aligners during the day (this option does lengthen the alignment process for the average customer)
A six-year protection plan option that provides six years worth of clear aligners to ensure any adjustments last Clear Aligners system is safe, painless and gets results faster than any other product on the market. SmilePath guarantees its product for customers that follow the treatment plan directions. The company has a corporate objective of providing a more affordable and quicker product than anything else on the market.
The SmilePath timeline change was initiated and completed after Clear Aligner customers demanded a quicker process.
"I am into week 12 and so far, so good. I can really notice a difference already. Just follow the instructions and you will definitely get the results. Thanks team for guiding me throughout the process," says Jeam Cutt, a satisfied SmilePath customer.
Jeam is just one of the many happy customers that have used the Clear Aligner products and have seen results quickly.
In addition, SmilePath is offering:
$100 every time an existing customer refers a friend that opts for a Smile Advantage or Night Advantage plan
The referred friend also will receive $100 off their order.
A limited-time discount of $400 on their regular Clear Aligners product
Interested parties can contact SmilePath for details with questions or to get more information on the regular Clear Aligners or the Night Only Clear Aligners product.
