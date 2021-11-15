Industrial Salts Market Size, Demand, Price Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Industrial Salts Market

The global industrial salts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Industrial Salts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Industrial Salts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Industrial salt, or sodium chloride, represents a white crystalline solid obtained from seawater and rock salt deposits. It is traditionally produced by mining, solar evaporation, and vacuum evaporation processes. Industrial salts have a wide range of applications in chemical processing, de-icing, farming, water treatment, etc. They are also utilized in cleaning oil and gas wells to improve soil and mud density and create an efficient and safe drilling rig. Furthermore, these salts are extensively used for manufacturing glass, polyester, tires, case-hardened steel and brass, leather, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing product demand as an essential raw material for producing caustic soda, chlorine, soda ash, etc., is among the primary factors bolstering the industrial salts market. Moreover, various water treatment projects are utilizing industrial salt for water softening and purification, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, these salts are gaining traction in the paper and pulp industry for washing, neutralization, bleaching, and pulping waste paper, as they are cheaper than natural salt, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing product requirement to remove ice and snow from roads to create clean and safe driving surfaces is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the escalating application of sodium chloride in the pharmaceutical industry for producing saline solutions and manufacturing capsules is projected to fuel the industrial salts market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Akzo Nobel N.V

Cargill Inc.

Compass Minerals International Inc

Dominion Salt Limited

Donald Brown Group

INEOS Group Ltd

K+S AG

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals B.V.

Rio Tinto PLC

Tata Chemicals Limited

Industrial Salts Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, source, product, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Source:

Brine

Salt Mines

Breakup by Product:

Rock Salt

Salt in Brine

Solar Salt

Vacuum Pan Salt

Breakup by Application:

Chemical Processing

Caustic Soda

Soda Ash

Chlorine

De-Icing

Oil and Gas

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

