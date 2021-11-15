Submit Release
Global Oxygen Therapy Market, Growth Rate, Industry Share, Report 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oxygen Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global oxygen therapy market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oxygen therapy market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Oxygen therapy, also known as supplemental oxygen, refers to a medical treatment wherein an additional oxygen source is utilized. It finds extensive application during medical conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, pneumonia, asthma, cystic fibrosis, and others,which leads to low blood oxygen levels. Nowadays, oxygen therapy is provided via nose tubes or cannulas, masks, or tents worldwide.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Oxygen Therapy Market Trends:

A considerable rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders among individuals represents one of the major factors creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, due to the rising geriatric population and the growing consumption of nicotine and tobacco products, there is an increase in the demand for oxygen therapy around the world. Furthermore, the key players are developing cost-effective and accurate oxygen therapy devices to expand their product portfolio. This, in confluence with the growing traction of oxygen therapy among physicians, doctors, surgeons and patients, is driving the market.

Global Oxygen Therapy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Company
DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (Drive Medical Inc.)
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
General Electric Company
Getinge AB
Hersill SL
Invacare Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Smiths Group plc
Tecno-Gaz S.p.A.
Teleflex Incorporated

Breakup by Product:

Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Cylinders
Oxygen Concentrators
Liquid Oxygen Devices
PAP Devices

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Oxygen Masks
Nasal Cannula
Venturi Masks
Non-rebreather Masks
Bag Valve Masks
CPAP Masks
Others

Breakup by Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Asthma
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Pneumonia
Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Home Healthcare
Hospitals

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

