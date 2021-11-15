Ball Bearing Market Research Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ball bearing market size reached US$ 37.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Ball bearing is a durable rolling element that consists of two ring-like tracks with small, freely rotating balls. It is utilized to provide low friction and smooth motion by supporting both radial and axial loads. Ball bearings are further used for facilitating efficient power transmission, supporting weight, and ensuring proper alignment of movable components. They find extensive applications across general engineering, agriculture, mining, and construction industries.
Ball Bearing Market Trends
The global ball bearing market is majorly being driven by the rising demand for high-precision bearings across different industry verticals, such as aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, and commercial. Moreover, rapid advancements in lubrication and sealant technologies and the increasing integration of electro-mechanical properties in ball bearings are catalyzing market growth. Furthermore, the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the widespread adoption of monitoring systems for tracking the activity of machines and equipment in the agriculture sector are creating a positive outlook for the ball bearing market.
Global Ball Bearing Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
Automobile
General Engineering
Mining and Construction
Railway, Aerospace and Shipping
Agriculture
Others
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global ball bearing market has also been analyzed in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
NTN Corporation
Timken
JTEKT
SKF
Schaeffler Group
