Ball Bearing Market Research Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ball bearing market size reached US$ 37.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Ball bearing is a durable rolling element that consists of two ring-like tracks with small, freely rotating balls. It is utilized to provide low friction and smooth motion by supporting both radial and axial loads. Ball bearings are further used for facilitating efficient power transmission, supporting weight, and ensuring proper alignment of movable components. They find extensive applications across general engineering, agriculture, mining, and construction industries.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ball Bearing Market Trends

The global ball bearing market is majorly being driven by the rising demand for high-precision bearings across different industry verticals, such as aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, and commercial. Moreover, rapid advancements in lubrication and sealant technologies and the increasing integration of electro-mechanical properties in ball bearings are catalyzing market growth. Furthermore, the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the widespread adoption of monitoring systems for tracking the activity of machines and equipment in the agriculture sector are creating a positive outlook for the ball bearing market.

Global Ball Bearing Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Automobile

General Engineering

Mining and Construction

Railway, Aerospace and Shipping

Agriculture

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global ball bearing market has also been analyzed in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

NTN Corporation

Timken

JTEKT

SKF

Schaeffler Group

