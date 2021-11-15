Malaria Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach $1,085,106 thousand by 2026 | CAGR of 5.1%

Surge in adoption of malaria diagnostics tools across the world drive the growth of the global malaria diagnostics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Malaria Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Microscopy, and Molecular Diagnostic Tests) and End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global malaria diagnostics market accounted for $728,870 thousand in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,085,106 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in incidence of malaria, increase in healthcare expenditure among people, and surge in adoption of malaria diagnostics tools across the world fuel the growth of the global malaria diagnostics market. On the other hand, poor demand in underdeveloped countries restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, development in emerging economies is expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Access Bio. Inc.

Siemens AG.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Atlas Medical

Biomérieux SA

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Olympus Corporation

Key Findings of the Study:

Rapid diagnostic tests segment occupied approximately half the share of the global malaria diagnostics market in 2018.

The molecular diagnostic tests segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals segment accounted for one-thirds share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

