Hyperscale Computing Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2028

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Hyperscale Computing market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Hyperscale Computing market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028.

The researcher assessing the Hyperscale Computing market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2028.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share due to steady growth in the number of data centers, presence of large number of hybrid cloud service providers, and increasing adoption of high performance computing solutions among large and small organizations for boosting operational efficiency and increasing business productivity in countries in the region.

Some major players in the global market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Celestica Inc., Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyperscale computing market on the basis of component, organization size, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Server

Storage

Networking

Services

Installation and Deployment

Consultation

Support & Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

Data

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Research & Academics

Healthcare

Others

The Hyperscale Computing market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027

Important Points Mentioned in the Hyperscale Computing Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyperscale-computing-market

