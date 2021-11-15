Network Slicing Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

Network Slicing Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Network Slicing Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“,The global network slicing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Network slicing is a method that enables the division of a single network connection into multiple unique virtualized connections. Network slicing serves the diverse use cases over the 5G network in a flexible manner, thereby enabling consumers to pay the same price for a particular bandwidth on the same physical network infrastructure.This solution is commonly used for asset management, remote monitoring, real-time streaming and supply chain managementacross various industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Network Slicing Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rapid advancements in cellular network technology, which has resulted in high data speed and lower latency. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the 5G network and the availability of shared spectrum has also provided a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread integrationof the Internet of Things (IoT)with connected devices, appliances and services has positively impacted the market growth. Additionally, the growing usage of network slicing to enhance security in e-health use cases and continualtechnological advancements in the digital ecosystem have provided an impetus to the market growth further.

Network Slicing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Amdocs, Argela Technologies (Türk Telekomünikasyon A.?.), Aria Networks Ltd., BT Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, end user and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises



Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

