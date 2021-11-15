Digital Rights Management Market 2028- Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Allied Market Research Logo

DRM market is driven by factors such as increase in internet usage and growth in smart devices, there are also challenges and restraints, which hamper growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital rights management market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, with respect to individual growth trends and the future prospect to the digital rights management market. Increase in internet usage and growth in smart devices drive the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness about enterprises about the benefits of DRM solutions and lack of common standards to manage digital content restrict the growth of this market. The various digital rights management applications such as mobile content, mobile gaming, and e-books in different verticals offer opportunities for the global DRM market.

Major digital rights management market players such as IBM Corporation, Cyber Optic Group, Oracle Corporation, General Electric, Integrated Facilities Solutions, SAP Digital Inc., Axtia Technologies, Union Financial Technologies, HP Development Company, L.P., and Adobe Systems, Inc. are also provided in this report.

According to the application, the market is classified into mobile content, mobile gaming, video on demand, and others. On the basis of industry verticals, the market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, printing & publication, educational industry, music industry, television and film, and others. Based on the size, it is divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Highlights of the report:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging digital rights management market trends and dynamics in the global digital rights management industry.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Geographically, the digital rights management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current digital rights management market and estimations through 2016 - 2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future digital rights management market potential from 2016 to 2023 in terms of value and opportunities.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

