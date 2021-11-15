Smart Vision Sensors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2020 - 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart vision sensors market size is expected to reach USD 31.73 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 18.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Smart vision sensors market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to emergence of Industry 4.0 and increased spending on factory automation to lessen production costs, reduce time to market, and enhance quality standards. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Omron Corporation is causative of robust market growth.

Some major players in the market include Datalogic SPA, Aquifi Inc., Omron Corporation, Isra Vision AG, Baumer, Ximea GmbH, Baster AG, Qualitas Technologies, SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, and Cognex Corporation.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart vision sensors market on the basis of product type, technology, connectivity, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

2D Smart Vision Sensor

3D Smart Vision Sensor

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

MEMS

CMOS

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wired

Wireless

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Inspection

Code Reading

Gauging

Localization

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics & Semiconductors

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Packaging

Others

