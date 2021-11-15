Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Overview, Size, Growth, Report 2021-2026

Trade Credit Insurance Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Credit Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global trade credit insurance market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Trade credit insurance is an advantageous risk management tool that protects businesses against payment risks. It facilitates a smooth trade of goods and services and helps in improving economic stability by addressing losses due to non-payment. The insurance covers sellers, factoring companies, and banks, and financial institutions. This insurance plan largely benefits general insurance companies as it enables them to access new markets and multiple businesses, such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of small and medium-sized businesses. With the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries to support micro, small and medium industries, the demand for trade credit insurance has also increased. Additionally, a considerable increase in the supply of goods and services and the rising import and export activities on the global level has accelerated the product demand in the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising demand for insurance policies that offer benefits against commercial threats and significant growth in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector.

Global Trade Credit Insurance Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

American International Group Inc.

Aon plc

Axa S.A.

China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

Chubb Limited (ACE Limited)

Coface

Euler Hermes (Allianz SE)

Export Development Canada

Nexus Underwriting Management Ltd.

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Market Breakup by Component:

Product

Services

Market Breakup by Coverages:

Whole Turnover Coverage

Single Buyer Coverage

Market Breakup by Enterprises Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Market Breakup by Application:

Domestic

International

Market Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Food and Beverages

IT and Telecom

Metals and Mining

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, the published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

