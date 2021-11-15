Solar Control Window Films Market Size, Share, Recent Trends and Growth Report, Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

The growing incidence in the construction and automotive sectors are the key factors driving global growth in the solar control window film industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solar Control Window Films market is projected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Critical factors such as rising construction and automotive sectors are expected to increase the growth of the solar control window films industry. Solar sensor window films are mounted on buildings and vehicle windows to block harmful IR and UV rays. Installing these films helps minimize the use of air conditioners, which, in effect, decreases the emission of toxic gasses from these devices.

Expanding population is leading to rising demand for new residential development as a result of an increase in disposable income will speed up the product implementation pace and are likely to propel demand in the Solar Control Window Films industry.

The growing end-use application industries such as construction and automotive are observed to have a significant impact on the development of the solar control window films market. Polyethylene terephthalate is the most used raw material in film production processes.

In the construction industry, solar control window films are widely used due to their ability to reflect heat from solar radiation and maintain a comfortable temperature environment inside the building or structure.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on Solar Control Window Films output rates, as it impacted all manufacturing units. Also, disruptions in existing supply chains are forcing businesses to build new supply chains that are more expensive and time-consuming to meet the need for catalysts in different areas of the industry. The global economy has distinguished itself from the competition by the involvement of investors who adopt different strategic approaches to gain market share.

Key participants include Solar Control Films Inc., Thermolite, CPF Films, Johnson Window Films, The 3M Company, Llumar Window Films, Pleotint LLC, Vista Windows Films, Polytronix, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Ability to effectively block the fatal UV rays, vacuum-coated films are projected to grow at the highest rate of 5.3% by 2027. For these films, the metal content reflects the sun rays and keeps buildings and vehicles interiors cooler and prevents them from fading, making them more common than colored and transparent films.

• Greater focus is placed on reducing carbon footprints and the growing construction sector in the Asia-Pacific region as significant factors driving the market.

• Many of the significant market players have invested significantly in R&D programs in recent years, contributing to the development of many new products. Major players plan to expand their product range by strategic mergers and small and medium-sized business acquisitions. So an intense rivalry among players is expected in the coming years.

• In August 2019, Madico Inc., a window film producer and distributor, acquired 2 Canadian distributors: Courage Distribution Inc., and Window Film Systems.

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Solar Control Window Films market.

For this report, Reports and Data segmented the global Solar Control Window Films industry report based on product type, absorber type, application, and by Region for this study:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Clear

• Dyed

• Vacuum Coated

• Others

Absorber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Metallic

• Organic

• Inorganic

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Automotive

• Construction

• Marine

• Others

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

