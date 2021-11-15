Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028
The study methodologies used to examine the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028
SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size – USD 585.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.1%, Market Trends – Rising need for real-time operations
The report on the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
The telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software among telecom companies to manage mobile generated data for business process.
Factors such as increasing strategic alliances among major IT companies to develop advanced edge AI software in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.
Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Emergen Research has segmented the global edge AI software market on the basis of component, data source, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Services
Solutions
Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Mobile Data
Biometric Data
Video & Image Recognition
Sensor Data
Speech Recognition
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Video Surveillance
Telemetry
Autonomous Vehicles
Remote Monitoring
Field Service Support
Energy Management
Smart Wearables
Precision Agriculture
Predictive Maintenance
Access Management
Point of Sales
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Government
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Energy & Utilities
Automotive
Others
The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.
Here are the questions we answer...
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Definition
1.2. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Research Scope
1.3. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Methodology
1.4. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028
Chapter 3. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
