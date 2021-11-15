Education ERP Market 2028- Industry Sees Promising Growth in Coming Years

Allied Market Research Logo

Market is gaining traction due to availability of cloud-based ERP solutions need of automated management to carry out business processes in academic institution

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global education ERP market is driven by high requirement of automated business process in academic institutions and need to protect vital data of the academic organizations. Further, enhanced performance and improving communication and collaboration among various departments of organizations also fuels the growth of the education ERP market.

The market is segmented by component, deployment type, user type, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment type, it is classified into cloud and on-premises deployment. By user, it is categorized into kindergarten, primary & secondary education, and higher education. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The difficulty in integration of ERP system with internal systems of organizations and constrained customization options in ERP module pose a prominent challenge for the market. The emerging cloud-based ERP solutions create sufficient opportunities in the education ERP market. Intense competition from administrative systems that are easily available and are cost effective restrain the growth of the market.

Major market players such as SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Blackbaud, Inc., Dell Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Jenzabar, Inc., Ellucian, Inc., Unit4 N.V, Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Infor, Inc is also provided in this report.

Highlights of the report:

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends.

• The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of the current and future market estimations through 20162023, which helps recognize the appealing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for the better investment decisions.

• Key market players within the education ERP market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global education ERP market.

• Extensive analysis of the education ERP market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

