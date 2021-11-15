Enterprise Data Management Market Demand, Dynamics, Business Growth, Revenue and Forecasts (2020 - 2028)

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Enterprise Data Management market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.

Factors such as increasing strategic alliances among major IT companies to develop advanced edge AI software in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Data

Biometric Data

Video & Image Recognition

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Video Surveillance

Telemetry

Autonomous Vehicles

Remote Monitoring

Field Service Support

Energy Management

Smart Wearables

Precision Agriculture

Predictive Maintenance

Access Management

Point of Sales

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Others

The latest research report on the Enterprise Data Management market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Enterprise Data Management industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Enterprise Data Management market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Enterprise Data Management market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Enterprise Data Management market growth worldwide?

