9thNextGen Payments & RegTech Forum: Building a Network of financial service influencers and enthusiasts
“We appreciate yesterday, but we are looking for a better tomorrow”.”NICOSIA, CYPRUS, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th NextGen Payments & Regtech Forum 2021 is set to launch on November 24 - 25 in Limassol, Cyprus. The event will address the need to discover the modernization and optimization of operations, by focusing on the adoption of latest technologies necessary for the payments and the RegTech ecosystem.
— Jack Ma
Insights and Discussions with Promising Leaders and Influencers
The keynotes and interactive panel discussions of 9th NextGen Payments & Regtech Forum 2021 will tackle important financial industry challenges as well as explore current trends. Delegates will get the unique chance to hear high-caliber expert insights on topics such as:
● Crypto-Enabled Payments and the Future of the Payments Industry by Chris Aruliah, Chief Product Officer, BCB Group.
● The Future of Payments: Digitizing Identity by Dr. Michael Salmony, Executive Adviser to BoD at equensWorldline SE, Advisory European Commission, EPC, ERPB.
● Alternative Payment Methods & Online Shopping by Panagiotis Kriaris, Head Of Business Development at Unzer.
● Payments and Credit: The Review of the EU Consumer Credit Directive by Elie Beyrouthy, Chair of the Executive Board at European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF); Vice President, European Government Affairs at American Express.
● Financial Crime by Christos Christou, Group Chief Compliance Officer at LuLu International Exchange and Jessica Ramos, Head Of Regulatory & Oversight Affairs at EBA Clearing.
● Fraud Prevention with AI and ML and many more.
The Forum will perform three interactive panel discussions, in order to give the opportunity to every attendee to participate and make questions regarding their own challenges and thoughts.
DISTINGUISHED KEYNOTES
● Ruta Merkeviciute, Director, Financial Service and Capital Markets Supervision at Bank of Lithuania, Co-chairperson of the Standing Committee on Payment Services (SCPS) at European Banking Authority, Alternate Board Member at European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
● Dr. Michael Salmony, Executive Adviser to BoD at equensWorldline SE, Advisory European Commission, EPC, ERPB.
● Elie Beyrouthy, Chair of the Executive Board at European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF); Vice President, European Government Affairs at American Express.
● Maria E Tsani, Head of Financial Services Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs EMEA, Amazon Web Services (AWS).
● Steven Bailey, Director Risk Advisory at Deloitte UK.
● Michael Clark, VP - Global Product and Technology Lead for Platforms, Ventures and Partnerships | Labs as a Service at Mastercard.
● Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO.
INDUSTRY EXPERTS
● Chris Aruliah, Chief Product Officer, BCB Group.
● Georgios Kolovos, Global Head of Product Partnerships at PayPal.
● Shubhanga Prasad, Director - Strategy, Product & Tech at OakNorth Bank.
● Siri Børsum, Global VP Finance Vertical Eco-development & Partnerships at Huawei Consumer Business Group.
● Panagiotis Kriaris, Head Of Business Development at Unzer.
● Dheeraj Jaggi, Director - OpenBanking & API Technology at NatWest Group.
● Marius Nedelcu, Chief Marketing Officer at TransferGo.
● Dr. Justine Scerri Herrera, Partner at MK Fintech Partners Ltd.
● Christos Christou, Group Chief Compliance Officer at LuLu International Exchange.
● Jessica Ramos, Head of Regulatory & Oversight Affairs at EBA Clearing.
● Michael C. G. Charalambides, CEO at EcommBX.
● Gregory Dellas, Chief Compliance and Innovation Officer at EcommBX.
● Claus Richter, Deputy CEO & COO at P27 Nordic Payments.
● Luke Ashley, Business Development Director at TruNarrative.
● Mohamed Afifi, Group Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Governance at Banque Misr Egypt.
● Panos Kyriakides, Commercial Manager at eBOS.
● Muzzi Ebrahim, Partner, Financial Advisory, Financial Crime & Analytics at Deloitte Middle East.
● Nick Kerigan, Head of Innovation Execution at SWIFT.
● Makis Savvides, Director of Global Payments at Wargaming & Member of the European Advisory Board at MRC.
● Ugne Buraciene, Chief Executive Officer at Payabl; Country Ambassador for Cyprus at European Women Payments Network (EWPN).
● Martynas Pilkis, Adviser to the Board Member at the Bank of Lithuania.
● Ken Coghill, Director and Head of Innovation and Technology Risk Supervision at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
● Stelios Georgakis, Assistant Director at Central Bank of Cyprus.
● Tony Petrov, Head of Legal at Sumsub.
EVENT SPONSORS
● Payabl. EU-regulated merchant acquirer.
● iSpiral. Leading regulatory technology software provider delivering state-of-art AML, KYC, Risk and Compliance solutions.
● TruNarrative. part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions providing unified decisioning across; Identity Verification, Fraud, eKYC, AML and Account Monitoring via a single API.
● Porsche. Upper class automotive brand that needs no introduction.
● ECOMMBX. FinTech e-account platform specializing in issuing virtual IBANs, facilitating SEPA and SWIFT transfers on a global scale and currency conversion.
● Deloitte. World-renown management consulting agency.
● EBO. AI-based virtual customer success service provider.
● Sumsub. Independent international tech company enabling Internet services to protect their users from fraud and comply with identification requirements.
We are very proud to be sponsored notably by:
eBOS: An innovative client-focused software company providing state-of-the-art RegTech and Fintech solutions that automate risk and compliance management for organisations on a worldwide basis. Their product portfolio includes a wide range of web-based customisable regulatory technology applications powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.Their core offering – WiseBOS Suite, is a revolutionary fully integrated business aligned solution, designed to help manage risk, carry out customer due diligence and follow the best security standards, easily adaptable to the ever-changing business needs of companies.They have a diversified portfolio of clients including Banks, Government, as well as small, medium and large forward-thinking organizations, representing a wide range of industries.
ebo: An AI solution that delivers automation and sparks engagement. They combine the power of Artificial Intelligence with the flexibility of language and the scalability of the cloud, and all at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.It is a fast-growing AI Virtual Agent company that brings the positive effects of automation, data analytics and simplicity-of-use to customers. They collect, interpret and use conversational big-data to personalise dialogues that businesses have with their customers. This transforms the cost model behind customer conversations using AI.
For more information and the full agenda contact the 9thNextGen Payments & RegTech Forum 2021 team by visiting the event website: https://www.qubevents.com/npf-cyprus
Ioanna Ioannou
QUBE Events
+357 95 503542
ioanna@qubevents.com
