Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Increasing health concerns, growing awareness related to various infections, prevalence of chronic disease

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Mycoplasma Testing market was valued at USD 609.39 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.59 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Mycoplasma is the smallest discovered species of bacteria, mostly developed through the de-generative evolution from Gram-positive bacteria. Mycoplasma bacterial cell lacks a cell wall and can either be parasitic or saprotrophic. Though, there are around 200 different types of mycoplasma bacteria, most of them are harmless. Only 5 out of 200 cause severe infections in humans, which include Mycoplasma pneumonia, Mycoplasma genitalium, Mycoplasma hominis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, and Ureaplasma parvum. Different species of mycoplasma cause different diseases in the human body. For example, Mycoplasma pneumonia affects the throat and lungs, while Mycoplasma genitalium is associated with urethra infection. Mycoplasma testing is used to diagnose present or past mycoplasma infection in patients. Mycoplasma microbes can exist as healthy flora in the patient’s throat, genitourinary tract, or respiratory tract. Additionally, due to the lack of cell wall, the mycoplasma bacterial cells are immune to a several common antibiotics. Furthermore, mycoplasma testing plays an essential role in cell culture and must be done at every step of product development, including cell banks, viral seed stocks, and final products. The mycoplasma testing market is majorly driven by significant research and development activities in academia as well as the bio-pharmaceutical industry, increasing incidences of mycoplasma infections, and cell culture contamination. Mycoplasma can quickly spread through droplets during cell culture and are difficult to detect under a microscope; hence, they need specific tests to be performed for the same. Growing expenditure in the healthcare sector by key market players to enhance customer satisfaction and achieve technological advancements is expected to propel the global market for mycoplasma testing. Mycoplasma testing market is also driven by the increased adoption of mycoplasma testing in the microbiology sector, rising occurrences of mycoplasma infections, growing number of water pollution-related infections, favorable investment scenario for the healthcare industry through public and private sector, and increasing awareness about mycoplasma bacterial infections. However, lack of awareness of mycoplasma infection among patients & clinicians, and challenges related to its detection are expected to hinder the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), American Type Culture Collection (U.S.), Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), InvivoGen (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), GenBio (Canada), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and Savyon Diagnostics (Israel).

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Mycoplasma Testing market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Mycoplasma Testing market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Mycoplasma testing market is growing at a CAGR of 13.0% in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 12.8 % and 12.5% CAGR respectively. Increasing government support, coupled with high investments in R&D, is a major factor driving the market growth.

• As of 2019, Kits & Reagents segment is the dominating Mycoplasma testing, which holds 47.5% of the global market. The Asia Pacific regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by the North American and European regions.

• Mycoplasma infection is one of the major cause of human infectious diseases, therefore the sample requires to be tested at every step of processing.

• The absence of a cell wall allows the mycoplasma bacteria to enter the white blood corpuscles (WBCs), which makes it almost impossible to kill these bacteria once they hide in the immune system.

• As mycoplasma infection can become chronic, it reduces the efficiency and strength of the immune system, making it weak over time and highly increasing the risk of infections caused by other microorganisms.

• Mycoplasma contamination is the most common but serious problem faced while culturing cells, thus proper mycoplasma testing should be carried out before production of the final product. For instance, the MycoProbe Mycoplasma Detection Kit can be used for high-throughput and routine screening of cell culture for detection of mycoplasma contamination.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the mycoplasma testing market on the basis of product type, technology type, application type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Instruments

• Kits & Reagents

o PCR Assay

o Nucleic Acid Detection

o Elimination Kits & Reagent

o Stains

o Standards & Controls

o Others

• Services

• Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• PCR

• ELISA

• Direct Assay

• Indirect Assay

• DNA Staining

• Microbial Culture Techniques

• Enzymatic Methods

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Cell Line Testing

• Virus Testing

• End of Production Cells Testing

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Cell Banks

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

