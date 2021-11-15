Particle Size Analysis Market Top Countries Data , Expansion, Merger and Pricing Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Particle Size Analysis Market Size – USD 355.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally.

Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols. In industries where milling and grinding are involved, the proportion of particle size is a key factor in detecting the efficacy of the manufacturing process and performance of the end product.

Key Companies in the Particle Size Analysis Market include:

Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, MICROTRAC MRB, Izon Science, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec, TSI, and Bettersize Instruments.

In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corp acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies. This acquisition allowed Yokogawa Electric to offer particle analysis services to oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries.

Nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register a 6.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing applications of these particle size analyzers and rising research activities in nanotechnology, biopharma, and biotech applications are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/609

Technology Outlook

Laser Diffraction

Imaging

Dynamic Light Scattering

Dynamic Imaging

Static Imaging

Coulter Principle

Atomic Spectroscopy

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Other

Region wise performance of the Particle Size Analysis Market industry

North America Particle Size Analysis Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Particle Size Analysis Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Particle Size Analysis Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Particle Size Analysis Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Particle Size Analysis Market growth.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 3:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Chapter 5. Particle Size Analysis Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Particle Size Analysis Market By Model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Particle Size Analysis Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

