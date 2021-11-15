Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Applications and Industry Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Size – USD 25.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

Dosimetry phantoms in radiation therapy treatment plays a vital role in ensuring the accuracy of a planned dose. Quality assurance phantoms are primarily used for calibration and characterization of delivery devices. Apart from that, phantoms are used for verifying distributions of modeled (planned) dose. Emerging economies are currently capable of providing better radiation treatment due to rapid advancements in medical technology.

Key Companies in the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market include:

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Scenario 2028

The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

In November 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement with QRM GmbH. PTW became the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms from to beginning of January 2021.

The Cobalt-60 segment in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. Cobalt-60 is primarily used to maintain the appropriate level of radiation and destroy malignant cells in tumor and cancer treatment.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other

Region wise performance of the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market industry

North America Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market growth.

