Infrared Imaging Market Overview , Growth , Applications , Trends and Industry Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Infrared Imaging Market Size – USD 5,836.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10,29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to its growing use in security and surveillance. Infrared surveillance cameras find widespread application in law enforcement and military applications, and at large corporations to safeguard property and employees.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Infrared Imaging Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Infrared Imaging Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

Technological advancements and infrared security cameras getting more affordable is expected to result in increasing deployment in home security applications going ahead. Infrared illumination is not detected by the human eye but is sufficient enough to enable security cameras to capture a recognizable image by. In addition, during night infrared illumination allows security cameras to provide high-resolution security and surveillance videos with almost zero image noise, and is an essential requirement for lower bit rate, enhanced image compression, and low storage needs.

Key Companies in the Infrared Imaging Market include:

Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke.

Global Infrared Imaging Market Scenario 2028

The Global Infrared Imaging Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Infrared Imaging Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Infrared Imaging Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

In September 2020, Xenics launched an innovative shutter-less uncooled low wavelength infrared core, Dione 640, for safety and security, industrial, and medical applications.The cooled infrared camera is used to detect small differences in temperature for longer durations compared to uncooled infrared camera. Cooled infrared camera delivers enhanced details in the image and assists in identifying even the slightest thermal anomaly. Besides, a significant benefit of cooled infrared cameras is in performing spectral filtering to reveal details for measurement purposes that cannot be done with uncooled infrared cameras.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Near Infrared

Short Wave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long wave Infrared

Region wise performance of the Infrared Imaging Market industry

North America Infrared Imaging Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Infrared Imaging Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Infrared Imaging Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Infrared Imaging Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Infrared Imaging Market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the growth rate of the Infrared Imaging Market ?

What is the anticipated market valuation of the Infrared Imaging Market industry by 2028 ?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Infrared Imaging Market ?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Infrared Imaging Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Key Objectives of the Infrared Imaging Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Infrared Imaging Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 3:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Chapter 5. Infrared Imaging Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Infrared Imaging Market By Model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Infrared Imaging Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

