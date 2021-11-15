Air Quality Monitoring System Market Applications , Company Profiles and Industry Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.

Key Companies in the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Scenario 2028

The Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants

Region wise performance of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market industry

North America Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the growth rate of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market ?

What is the anticipated market valuation of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market industry by 2028 ?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market ?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Key Objectives of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

