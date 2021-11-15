Laboratory Filtration Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Outlook, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global laboratory filtration market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

Laboratory filtration refers to the process of separating solids from liquids or gases by depositing them on a filter media. It is performed using a variety of filters, such as membrane, syringe, and vacuum filters. At present, it finds extensive application in drug discovery and development, virus removal, microbial analysis, research laboratories, and water purification treatment plans across the globe.

Market Trends:

Laboratory filtration is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for clarifying liquid products and separating liquids from solids.Besides this, the leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing cost-effective filtration solutions for researchers and laboratories to expand their overall reach. This, along with the introduction of sophisticated filtration methods for ultra-purification,is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for high throughput filtration products during down streaming processes, and the increasing utilization of analytical instruments, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Laboratory Filtration Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare Inc.

GEA Group

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

MANN + HUMMEL Group

Sartorius AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Filtration Accessories

Filter Funnels

Filter Holders

Filter Flasks

Filter Dispensers

Cartridges

Filter Housings

Seals

Vacuum Pumps

Others

Filtration Media

Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

Cellulose Filter Papers

Membrane Filters

Quartz Filter Papers

Syringeless Filters

Syringe Filters

Filtration Microplates

Capsule Filters

Others

Filtration Assemblies

Breakup by Technique:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Vacuum Filtration

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

