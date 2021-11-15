Laboratory Filtration Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Outlook, Trends and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global laboratory filtration market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Laboratory Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global laboratory filtration market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Laboratory filtration refers to the process of separating solids from liquids or gases by depositing them on a filter media. It is performed using a variety of filters, such as membrane, syringe, and vacuum filters. At present, it finds extensive application in drug discovery and development, virus removal, microbial analysis, research laboratories, and water purification treatment plans across the globe.
Market Trends:
Laboratory filtration is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for clarifying liquid products and separating liquids from solids.Besides this, the leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing cost-effective filtration solutions for researchers and laboratories to expand their overall reach. This, along with the introduction of sophisticated filtration methods for ultra-purification,is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for high throughput filtration products during down streaming processes, and the increasing utilization of analytical instruments, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Global Laboratory Filtration Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
3M Company
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Cantel Medical Corp.
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare Inc.
GEA Group
MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
MANN + HUMMEL Group
Sartorius AG
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Sterlitech Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Filtration Accessories
Filter Funnels
Filter Holders
Filter Flasks
Filter Dispensers
Cartridges
Filter Housings
Seals
Vacuum Pumps
Others
Filtration Media
Glass Microfiber Filter Papers
Cellulose Filter Papers
Membrane Filters
Quartz Filter Papers
Syringeless Filters
Syringe Filters
Filtration Microplates
Capsule Filters
Others
Filtration Assemblies
Breakup by Technique:
Microfiltration
Ultrafiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Vacuum Filtration
Others
Breakup by End User:
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
