India E-Learning Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the india e-learning market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India e-learning market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-learning is a learning system that is utilized to gain knowledge via information & communication technology and various electronic devices. It offers numerous courses, degrees, and programs through online media. E-learning delivers information in several forms, such as video, audio, image, text, animation, etc. It allows users to exchange knowledge in an interactive atmosphere. E-learning consumes less time, is a cost-effective platform, and reaches a broader audience. As a result, it is utilized across various industries, including education, agriculture, healthcare, etc.
The rising adoption of integrated e-learning solutions in the education system and developing internet infrastructure are driving the India e-learning market. Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken by government bodies to provide convenient access to education are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is further escalating the demand for e-learning systems due to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations. Besides this, numerous under- and post-graduate online courses are being announced for students under various government schemes, which is further augmenting the growth of the e-learning market. Additionally, several international organizations are collaborating with different Indian companies to introduce new programs, which is expected to fuel the growth of the e-learning market across India. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
Online E-Learning
Learning Management System
Mobile E-Learning
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Others
Breakup by Provider:
Services
Content
Breakup by Application:
Academic
K-12
Higher Education
Vocational Training
Corporate
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Government
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
