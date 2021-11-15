Push to Talk Market Top Key Vendors , Trends , Company Profiles and Industry Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Push to Talk Market Size – USD 27.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Push to Talk (PTT) Market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in Internet penetration, rising usage of smartphones, increasing number of dual income families, and rise in demand for quick access to affordable food are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Push to Talk (PTT) Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Push to Talk (PTT) Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

The global push to talk (PTT) market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive global push to talk market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising need for instant communication solutions is also expected to augment global push to talk market revenue growth. Increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs is expected to boost global push to talk market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Push to Talk (PTT) Market include:

Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zello, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Azetti Networks AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BCE Inc.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Hardware

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land Mobile Radio System

Cellular

North America Push to Talk (PTT) Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Push to Talk (PTT) Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Push to Talk (PTT) Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Push to Talk (PTT) Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Push to Talk (PTT) Market growth.

