Central Venous Catheters Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive & Regional Forecast To 2027

Increasing acceptance of multiple lumen catheters and advanced treatments is likely to drive the in central venous catheters market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Central venous catheters market is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by the year 2027, in terms of value at a CAGR of 7.1%. Catheters emerged as an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures and to treat other diseases. Central venous catheters are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter reaches the large vein through the internal jugular vein, subclavian vein, or femoral vein to administer medicines, fluids, nutrients, blood, and blood products. Also, these catheters are used to measure Central Venous Pressure (CVP), hemodialysis, and chemotherapy over a long period of time. The major driving factors that are propelling the growth of Central venous catheters market are the global rise in geriatric population susceptible to different cardiovascular diseases, government initiatives & grants and the increase in investment by private companies on R&D activities of central venous catheters. Also, Central venous catheters benefit in the administration of medication. Manufacturers in the Central venous catheters market are increasing the strategic business expansion activities through merger and acquisitions to expand their customer base and enhance the product portfolio, which supports the growth of the target market. For instance, In November 2018, CVS Health and Aetna merged to create innovative health and activity solutions, the company focused on strengthening its demand in the near future. The primary indications of Central venous catheters market are Cardiomyopathy and myocardial infarction, With respect to the region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in Central venous catheters market during the analysis period, followed by Europe. This market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. North America is found to be the largest revenue-generating segment due to the high burden lifestyle disorders and the technological advancements in the region, which are also the key factors influencing the Central venous catheters market growth. According to the World Health Organization, Singapore ranks sixth, globally, for its advanced healthcare system and offers the fourth best healthcare infrastructure in the world. Demand for advanced medical technologies is anticipated to strengthen its reputation as a healthcare hub in the region.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Central Venous Catheters market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Central Venous Catheters market include:

Edwards Life sciences, Angio Dynamics, C.R.Bard, Lepu Medical Technology, Kimal, Terumo Corporation, Vygon (U.K.) Ltd, Becton Dickinson Company, Medrad (Bayer AG), Johnson and Johnson, Rochester Medical Co and many more are the major players in the Central venous catheter market.

Key findings from the report suggest

• Increasing acceptance of multiple lumen catheters and advanced treatments is likely to drive the in central venous catheters market. The significant share is due to the use of antimicrobial central venous catheters, and this segment is observed to grow enormously in the study period. By application, coronary artery diseases and other CVS diseases are expected to account for the largest share of the market.

• North America dominates the global central venous catheters market due to a large patient pool, technological advancements, and high acceptance of advanced treatments in the region. The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure, availability of approved medical devices, and increasing investments are key factors that are anticipated to boost the central venous catheters market in the next few years. The Central venous catheters market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable CAGR due to increasing awareness regarding medical devices in developing countries and rising research initiatives in countries such as Japan and China.

Market segmentation:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Central Venous Catheters market into product types, property type, design type, composition type, sales channel type, End user type, and region.

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Tunneled Catheters

• Non-Tunneled Catheters

By Property (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Antimicrobial Catheters

• Non-Antimicrobial Catheters

By Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Single Lumen

• Double Lumen

• Multiple Lumen

By Composition (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Polyurethane

• Polycarbonate

• Silicon

By sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Direct sales

• Channel Sales

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

