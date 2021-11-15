Wireless POS Terminals Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends Demand and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global wireless POS terminals market reached a value of US$ 8.10 Billion in 2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Wireless POS Terminals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global wireless POS terminals market reached a value of US$ 8.10 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Wireless point of sale (POS) terminals are handheld terminals that enable the user to accept credit and debit card payments securely and quickly from any location. This portable system has proven to be ideal for places that lack counter space or have an outdoor setting such as delivery or transportation operations. These terminals utilize 3G technology for connecting to the network which leads to rapid data transmission and offers a wider coverage area.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Market players are introducing several advanced systems with multiple functionalities to broaden the variety of POS software available to retailers. Besides, smaller businesses around the world are currently displaying a requirement of user-friendly and cost-effective payment systems which has further created growth opportunities for the manufacturers. Moreover, increasing deployment of these systems in movie theatres, museums, casinos and theme parks is also driving their demand. In the next few years, improving economic scenario in emerging nations like India, China, Indonesia and South Africa will help in the development of a state-of-the-art payment ecosystem in these regions which, in turn, will drive the growth of the wireless POS terminals market.

Breakup by Type:

Portable Countertop and Pin Pad

MPOS

Smart POS

Others

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into Portable Countertop and Pin Pad, MPOS, Smart POS and others.

Breakup by Component

Hardware

POS Software and Services

Based on the component, the market has been segmented into hardware, and POS software and services.

Breakup by Technology

NFC Terminal

Non-NFC Terminal

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into NFC terminal and non-NFC terminal.

Breakup by Industry

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports and Entertainment

Others

Based on the industry, the market has been segmented into retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, sports and entertainment and others.

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ingenico

Verifone

First Data

PAX Global Technology

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

BBPOS

Elavon

Castles Technology

Winpos

Bitel

Cegid Group

Squirrel Systems

Newland Payment Technology

Citixsys Americas

Izettle

Revel Systems

ShopKeep

TouchBistro Inc.

Vend.

