Food Delivery Services Market Top Key Vendors , Company Profiles and Industry Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Food Delivery Services Market Size – USD 130.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in Internet penetration, rising usage of smartphones, increasing number of dual income families, and rise in demand for quick access to affordable food are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Food Delivery Services Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Food Delivery Services Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

Food delivery services include delivering groceries from supermarkets, meals from restaurants, and vegetable box deliveries, among others. Advancements in technology have enabled provision of quicker and more prompt services, thereby serving to enhance customer experience and retaining existing customers as well. Guarantee of safe and secure deliveries is also driving popularity of services provided. The market is highly competitive currently, and error in delivery item or misplacing of package can damage the reputation of the delivery service provider. Real-time tracking of food parcels from location to destination has served to make the delivery process more transparent to customers and offers warranty for safer delivery.

Key Companies in the Food Delivery Services Market include:

DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba).

Global Food Delivery Services Market Scenario 2028

The Global Food Delivery Services Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Food Delivery Services Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Food Delivery Services Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the growth rate of the Food Delivery Services Market ?

What is the anticipated market valuation of the Food Delivery Services Market industry by 2028 ?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Food Delivery Services Market ?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Food Delivery Services Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global food delivery services market on the basis of platform, model, type, payments, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Online to Offline (O2O)

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform to Customer

Aggregators

Full-Stack Model

Restaurant to Consumer Model

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Meal Kits Delivery

Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

Veggie Box Delivery

Region wise performance of the Food Delivery Services Market industry

North America Food Delivery Services Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Food Delivery Services Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Food Delivery Services Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Food Delivery Services Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Food Delivery Services Market growth.

Key Objectives of the Food Delivery Services Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Food Delivery Services Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Market Taxonomy:

