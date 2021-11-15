Digital Health Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

Digital Health Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital health market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital health market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Digital health is the integration of electronic communications and information technology with various healthcare processes. It includes medical wearables, healthcare analytics, telehealth, digital healthcare systems such as EHR and EMR medical apps, etc. Digital health aims to enhance disease management, patient care, and the overall healthcare experience. It enables healthcare providers to prepare a diagnosis history by accessing health records, reduce the need for duplicate tests, make efficient decisions, etc. Digital health facilitates the identification of new illnesses and the worsening of existing ailments while also lowering healthcare costs. Owing to these benefits, it finds both non-clinical and clinical applications across the medical industry.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market/requestsample

Rising advancements in the healthcare IT infrastructure and the adoption of cloud-based storage systems by professionals are driving the digital health market. Doctors are increasingly utilizing numerous smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones, to monitor and track the patient’s health. Additionally, significant developments in storage and processing technologies have made computing resources more efficient, affordable, and accessible. Moreover, rising government support and the implementation of various policies to encourage the adoption of digital health solutions are bolstering the market growth. Numerous other factors, such as the rising healthcare expenditure levels, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are anticipated to fuel the global market further in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital health market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

iHealth Lab Inc.

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Kininklijke Philips N.V.

LifeWatch AG

Biotelemetry Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Omron Healthcare

Athenahealth Inc.

AT&T

Market Segmentation:

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type:

Telehealth

Medical Wearables

EMR/EHR Systems

Medical Apps

Healthcare Analytics

Others

Market Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Service

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market

We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Pharmacy Automation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacy-automation-market

Cell Analysis Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-analysis-market

Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-natural-pet-food-market

Angioplasty Balloons Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/angioplasty-balloons-market

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/minimally-invasive-surgery-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: - +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: - +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800