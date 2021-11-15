Vietnam Aquaculture Market Size 2021: Industry Share, Trends, Report, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title "Vietnam Aquaculture Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the Vietnam aquaculture market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Aquaculture is the cultivation or rearing of aquatic plants and animals for food. It involves the breeding and harvesting of numerous aquatic creatures, such as fish, algae, shrimp, shellfish, etc., in water-based environments. Some common types of aquacultures are fish farming, oyster farming, shrimp farming, mariculture, algaculture, etc. Aquaculture systems are diversified according to geographical and climatic conditions. Vietnam is among the most suitable countries for the seafood industry, on account of its long coastline and vast Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ). Currently, it is the fourth-largest seafood producer from aquaculture, behind China, Indonesia, and India.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market/requestsample

The increasing consumption of fish, owing to its several benefits, including high nutritional value, ease of digestion, cost-effectiveness, etc., when compared to other protein sources such as beef or pork, is primarily driving Vietnam aquaculture market. In line with this, the shifting consumer preferences towards fish in diets, since it is widely available and easy to cook, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the inflating export demand for aquaculture products is augmenting the regional market. Besides this, the elevating popularity of shrimp, which presently accounts for around half of the total exports, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of sustainable cultivation systems, which are aimed at not disrupting the ecosystem, protecting biodiversity, reducing pollution, etc., is anticipated to fuel the Vietnam aquaculture market over the forecasted period. Driven by a strong domestic consumption and increasing exports, the Vietnam aquaculture market is expected to reach a volume of around 6 Million Tons by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

• Ca Mau Seafood Processing & Service Joint Stock Corporation

• Hung Vuong Corporation

• Minh Phu seafood corporation

• Vinh Hoan corporation

• Quoc Viet seafood

• Dong Nam Seafood

• Phuong Dong Seafood

• Ngoc Sinh seafood

• SOC Trang Seafood Joint Stock Company

• Thuan Hung Fisheries Company Ltd

Market Breakup by Product Type

• Freshwater fish

• Crustaceans

• mollusks

• others

Market Breakup by Environment

• Fresh water

• Brackish water

• Marine water

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

• Traditional retail

• Specialized retailers

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Online retailers

• Others

Market Breakup by Region

• Northern

• Central

• Southern regions.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-by-2021-2026-2021-11-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vietnam-aquaculture-market-size-2021-industry-trends-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-11-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sales-force-automation-software-market-report-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2021-2026-2021-11-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/travel-bags-market-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-by-2021-2026-2021-11-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-specialty-generics-market-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2021-2026-2021-11-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.