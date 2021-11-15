Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 900 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 1, 2021, in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:59 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the employee open a safe. The employee complied and the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.