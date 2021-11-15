Affective Computing Market Industry Analysis , Top Key Player , Company Profiles and Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Affective Computing Market Size – USD 28.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 32.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient’s health. Remote monitoring of patients is a primary application of telemedicine.

The latest report, titled 'Global Affective Computing Market ', published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028

Affective computing technology is garnering considerable traction in the gaming industry, especially, in developing games that feature emotionally-rich interactive storytelling content or conversational agents. Affective computing can help games interact more naturally with the player by using computer vison to recognize their emotions through facial expressions and adapt accordingly.

Key Companies in the Affective Computing Market include:

Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd.

Global Affective Computing Market Scenario 2028

The Global Affective Computing Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Affective Computing Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Affective Computing Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Region wise performance of the Affective Computing Market industry

North America Affective Computing Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Affective Computing Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Affective Computing Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Affective Computing Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Affective Computing Market growth.

