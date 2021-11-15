Deep Learning System market Investment Opportunities, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global deep learning system market size is expected to reach USD 93.34 Billion at a steady CAGR of 39.1% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep learning system market size is expected to reach USD 93.34 Billion at a steady CAGR of 39.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The deep learning system market is witnessing increased growth due to improvement in computing power and reducing hardware cost. Increase in the number of smart devices and usage of embedded Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to enhance features of these devices is driving growth of the deep learning system market. Increasing investment by major players in the market in advanced technologies to facilitate data mining processes and deep learning-based speech and image recognition are factors expected to propel market growth. Deep learning system market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing emergen research activities for the development of deep learning applications and growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in countries such as Japan.

In February 2021, DeepCube, which is a deep learning pioneer, announced the launch of a suite of products and services to aid in driving enterprise adoption of deep learning on intelligent edge devices and in data centers. The product is the industry’s first software-based deep learning accelerator, which drastically enhances performance on existing hardware. Deep learning is an important technology behind autonomous cars, which enables vehicles to recognize stop signs or distinguish objects from pedestrians. As autonomous vehicles navigate on roads, deep learning can allow the car to act with the help of millions of individual Artificial Intelligence models. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. The technology also finds application in security in defense & aerospace sectors. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Deep Learning System industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Deep Learning System Market Size – USD 6.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 39.1%, Market Trends – Increased investment in deep learning emergenresearch . Locus will use Lytx GPS location information on vehicles to provide optimized routes to users. The partnership will enable fleet managers to save on total ownership costs by optimizing expenses on fuel economy. Rising adoption of cloud-based technology and increasing usage of deep learning systems in big data analytics is driving growth of the market. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments. Image recognition segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, as image recognition is one of the tasks of deep learning at which it excels. Deep learning software help radiologists deal with large workload of interpreting different medical images from ultrasound scans, computed tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

Key players in the market include Google, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Sensory Inc., and Microsoft Corporation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Solution (Software Framework/SDK)

Platform/API

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Deep Learning System market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Deep Learning System market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

