Global Surgical Sutures Market Size, Research and Forecast By 2021-2026

The growing awareness regarding the drawbacks associated with natural healing of surgical processes, including increased risk of wound contamination and bacterial infection, is primarily driving the surgical sutures market. Moreover, the inflating prevalence of various diseases and chronic disorders, such as arthritis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating number of fatal road accidents is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, several leading market players are introducing surgical sutures that promote scar-free wound healing and minimize ischemia, excess wound tension, tissue injury, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing demand for these sutures in aesthetic plastic surgery procedures, including mastopexy, platysmaplasty, brachioplasty, reduction mammoplasty, etc., is anticipated to propel the surgical sutures market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• DemeTECH Corporation

• Integra LifeSciences

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Mellon Medical B.V.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Zimmer Biomet.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Absorbable Sutures

• Non-Absorbable Sutures

Breakup by Material:

• Monofilament

• Multifilament

Breakup by Application:

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

