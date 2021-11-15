Telepresence Robot Market Report 2020 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028

The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Telepresence Robot Market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth. The report also offers details about each market player such as its financial status, global position, revenue contribution and business expansion plans.

Telepresence Robot Market Size – USD 218.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Growing use of telepresence robots in educational institutes. Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. In January 2019, Ohmni Labs announced introduction of Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot with a very high-resolution camera that would enable users to view whiteboard contents and printed documents more clearly. In addition, telepresence robots find extensive application in telemedicine such as in facilitating remote conferencing and consultation with a medical specialist, especially in rural healthcare settings

For geriatrics care, mobile telepresence robots offer many advantages by enabling elders to operate the robot remotely and interact with it. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues. Telepresence robots provide a feeling of safety and staying connected socially by providing a means to interact virtually.Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations. Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care.However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Telepresence Robot industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/590

Key players in the market include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

Telepresence robot market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies and presence of robust Internet infrastructure. Additionally, presence of leading telepresence robot manufacturers and investments in the R&D of telepresence robots are other factors expected to continue to drive market growth in the region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile

Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Education

Homecare

Enterprise

Others

Discount available for early birds: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/590

Regional Overview:

The global Telepresence Robot market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Telepresence Robot market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Telepresence Robot market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Telepresence Robot market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telepresence-robot-market

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs