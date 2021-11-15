Vegan Friendly Nail Polish Brand Launches Holiday Collection in Stores
LBK Nails Holiday Collection has six celebratory shades to bring holiday glitz and glam to nails with a unique formula that's 7-free, healthy and affordable.
We aspire to give customers the beauty they want while being good for their body and their budget. Also, our unique top flips up to overlay the fingernail to give the impression of the color on them.”YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LBK Nails new Holiday Collection launched on November 1st at Walgreens across the U.S. The Holiday Collection has six celebratory shades for the holiday season. With two stunning red shades, top coat, and four festive shades, LBK brings holiday glitz and glam to nails. Wear them as one shade, sparkling nail art accents, or put each of the five colors on a different nail for an easy creative look that can be done at home. These colors are perfect to wear throughout the holiday season. It’s an affordable way to give an easy, beautiful at home manicure. It’s also a fun, yet inexpensive gift.
LBK polish gives a gel effect without the heat lamp which enables consumers to create a beautiful, manicure at home without all the toxic ingredients. The California based brand has proven to be a game-changer for the nail industry and for consumers. As we’re becoming more concerned about our health and safety during these Covid times, consumers are looking for more at home beauty options. Good-for-you products are also becoming increasingly more important to consumers.
“At home beauty and DIY fans love our beautiful, yet healthy shades of color. We aspire to give our customers the beauty they want while being good for their body and their budget,” says Tony Kemeny, CEO and founder of LBK Nails. “No more opening the bottles! Our top flips up to overlay the consumer’s real fingernail to give the impression of the color on them. There’s no mess at the retail location and no wasting money on colors that don’t look good on them.”
A favorite of consumers, nail artists, and influencers, LBK’s nationally acclaimed collections include 56 colors in a broad range of gorgeous shades, from subtle and classic hues to bold statement colors. LBK launches a new collection of shades quarterly to ensure their shades are on trend for each season.
LBK Nails is one of the most widely available and affordable vegan friendly, 100% cruelty free and 7-free beauty brands in the U.S. 7-free means it is free from harmful ingredients such as synthetic fragrance, silicone and sulphates.
Altering the way consumers pick their polish, LBK is a pioneering company with a multi-functional cap for bottles. A sleek hinged design creates a would-be plastic nail painted with the exact color tone of the bottle’s contents. This patented technology takes away the guesswork without having to open the bottle. LBK is vegan friendly, 100% cruelty-free, and gives a gel-effect without the heat lamp. It’s 7-Free which means it is free of Toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, TPHP, and Xylene.
LBK is currently available to purchase in Walgreens and Walmart stores across the U.S.
For more information, please visit www.lbknails.com
