Intrinseque Health Receives Award for Best Global Clinical Development Support Provider 2021

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 Certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support Organization, specializing in full-service Clinical Supply Chain solutions, has been recognized as the leader for its clinical supply chain solutions services and awarded by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) as the Best Global Clinical Development Support Provider.

“Intrinseque Health has come a long way in a short span of time, enhancing & strengthening its capabilities & service offerings around the world. Last two years have completely changed the market conditions and we have quickly adapted to the changes by innovating in the way strategic clinical supply plans are prepared and executed,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health. We have been able to assist our customers not only to reduce study timelines for complex clinical trial needs but have also reduced their overall clinical trial costs. We thank GHP for this award as this further demonstrates our commitment to our customers to offer a wider range of drug development services globally,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 Certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in full-service Clinical Supply Chain solutions.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenge, such as, product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient. Every item, no matter how big or small, needs to be available at site at the time of patient visit.

